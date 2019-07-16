 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand’s elected cabinet sworn in after 5 years of military rule

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 14:51 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 16:24
Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-ocha reacts while taking questions from journalists after the group photo session with new government cabinet in Bangkok, July 16, 2019. © Reuters / Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand’s new cabinet has been sworn in, creating a nominally elected government after five years of military rule. Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army commander seized power in a 2014 coup and then served as junta leader and prime minister, returns to serve again as PM.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over Tuesday’s swearing-in of the 36-member cabinet, AP reported.

Prayuth was elected by a parliamentary vote after a March general election gave pro-military parties a majority. The election was held according to laws enacted by the junta aimed at disadvantaging established political parties.

Critics say the vote was engineered to prolong rule by the military and its conservative allies.

