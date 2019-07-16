Thailand’s elected cabinet sworn in after 5 years of military rule

Thailand’s new cabinet has been sworn in, creating a nominally elected government after five years of military rule. Prayuth Chan-ocha, who as army commander seized power in a 2014 coup and then served as junta leader and prime minister, returns to serve again as PM.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over Tuesday’s swearing-in of the 36-member cabinet, AP reported.

Prayuth was elected by a parliamentary vote after a March general election gave pro-military parties a majority. The election was held according to laws enacted by the junta aimed at disadvantaging established political parties.

Critics say the vote was engineered to prolong rule by the military and its conservative allies.