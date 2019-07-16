 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow calls on Council of Europe to react to Ukraine’s new language law

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 13:33
Moscow calls on Council of Europe to react to Ukraine's new language law
Members of the Ukrainian parliament. © Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia’s permanent representation has called on the Council of Europe to react to a new Ukrainian language law that comes into force on Tuesday. The bill stipulates that all citizens will be obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all spheres of life.

The law “On establishing the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language” violates Ukraine’s obligations within the Council of Europe, the Russian mission tweeted.

Russia will raise the issue of Kiev’s violation of the Minsk agreements at the July 16 session of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told TASS on Monday.

It looks like Kiev's new law on language violates the right of Donbass residents “to linguistic self-determination if they hypothetically return to Ukraine,” he said.

