Beijing says Iran nuclear deal is ‘irreplaceable’

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 12:44 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 12:48
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, February 19, 2019. © Reuters / How Hwee Young / Pool

China’s foreign ministry has called the Iran nuclear deal “irreplaceable” and the only way to resolve concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program, AP reported.

“The complete and effective implementation of the agreement is the only viable and effective way to settle the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions,” spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

Geng said that Iran’s commitment to the agreement should be dealt with by the joint commission that oversees it. He also blamed the US for causing the current tensions. The Trump administration last year pulled out of the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

The US should stop exerting pressure on Tehran and create the conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the issue, Geng urged.

