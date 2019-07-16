 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan hopes to ‘refresh’ US ties with PM Khan’s visit to Washington

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 11:42 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 12:20
Pakistani PM Imran Khan (C) applauses as he is observes the fly-past by Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder fighter jet during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, March 23, 2019. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan expressed hopes on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden trip to the White House later this month would help repair its relationship with Washington.

The US is seeking Islamabad’s help in ending the war in Afghanistan, and the nearly 18-year conflict could be the major focus of talks between Khan and President Donald Trump when they meet on July 22. Washington is pressing for Pakistani assistance in securing a peace deal.

“Pakistan has been facilitating the US-Taliban talks in good faith, underscoring that it remains a shared responsibility,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The US president has frequently singled out Islamabad for failing to rein in extremists and being an unfaithful partner in the fight against militants, AFP said.

