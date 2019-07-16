Pakistan hopes to ‘refresh’ US ties with PM Khan’s visit to Washington

Pakistan expressed hopes on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden trip to the White House later this month would help repair its relationship with Washington.

The US is seeking Islamabad’s help in ending the war in Afghanistan, and the nearly 18-year conflict could be the major focus of talks between Khan and President Donald Trump when they meet on July 22. Washington is pressing for Pakistani assistance in securing a peace deal.

“Pakistan has been facilitating the US-Taliban talks in good faith, underscoring that it remains a shared responsibility,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The US president has frequently singled out Islamabad for failing to rein in extremists and being an unfaithful partner in the fight against militants, AFP said.