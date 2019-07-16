 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pyongyang warns nuclear talks at risk if S. Korea-US war games go ahead

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 09:17 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 10:28
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong-chol in Washington, January 18, 2019. © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Talks on getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons are at risk because Washington looks set to break a promise not to hold joint military exercises with Seoul, Pyongyang said on Tuesday.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said the US and South Korea were pressing ahead with exercises code-named Dong Maeng this summer, which he called a “rehearsal for war,” Reuters said.

“We will make a decision regarding working-level talks with the United States while watching US moves going forward,” KCNA quoted the spokesman as saying.

US President Donald Trump said last month he'd agreed with the North’s leader Kim Jong-un to resume working-level talks, stalled since their second summit collapsed in February. The negotiations were expected to resume in the coming weeks. The joint exercises will be held in August.

