EU Commission candidate von der Leyen ready for further Brexit extension

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 08:39 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 09:35
Designated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives to attend a debate on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

Ursula von der Leyen, the candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the EU executive, would grant another extension to the Brexit deadline if Britain needed it to assure its orderly withdrawal from the bloc, AP reports.

Britain is slated to leave the EU on October 31, already a half-year delay from the original departure date.

“I stand ready for a further extension of the withdrawal date should more time be required,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed outgoing British PM Theresa May, has said that he wants to leave the EU on October 31, with or without an agreement.

