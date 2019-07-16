Greek police detain suspect in US scientist murder mystery

Police on the Greek island of Crete have taken a local man into custody as part of the investigation into the killing of American microbiologist Suzanne Eaton, whose body was found a week ago dumped in a man-made cave that served as a Nazi bunker during the WWII. Media, citing police sources, report that the 27-year-old suspect is a local farmer and has already confessed to the crime, shortly after he was taken in for interrogation, CBS News reported. A source told ABC that the man told police he had struck his victim with a car and that the murder was intentional.

An avid runner, Eaton went missing while jogging on July, 2. Her body was later found under a ventilation shaft, covered by a wooden pallet. Police said that she was asphyxiated and had minor stab wounds. Eaton was an employee of the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics and was on Crete to attend a conference.

