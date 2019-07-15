Parties to Iran nuclear deal signal no plans to trigger dispute mechanism – EU’s Mogherini

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran’s breaches as significant non-compliance, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday. They have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord’s dispute mechanism, Federica Mogherini added.

“For the time being, none of the parties to the agreement has signaled their intention to invoke this article, which means that none of them for the moment... with the current data we have had in particular from the IAEA, [think] that the non-compliance is considered to be significant non-compliance,” Mogherini told reporters.

The EU foreign policy high representative made the statement after an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.