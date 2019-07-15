 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Parties to Iran nuclear deal signal no plans to trigger dispute mechanism – EU’s Mogherini

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 16:47 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 17:13
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. © Reuters / Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / Pool

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran’s breaches as significant non-compliance, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday. They have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord’s dispute mechanism, Federica Mogherini added.

“For the time being, none of the parties to the agreement has signaled their intention to invoke this article, which means that none of them for the moment... with the current data we have had in particular from the IAEA, [think] that the non-compliance is considered to be significant non-compliance,” Mogherini told reporters.

The EU foreign policy high representative made the statement after an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

