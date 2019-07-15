 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Macedonia expects NATO membership, EU accession talks date by year-end – president

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 14:45 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 16:34
President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

North Macedonia expects to become a member of NATO by the end of this year, President Stevo Pendarovski said on Monday. The country also hopes to get a date for the start of European Union accession talks in October, Pendarovski said.

NATO members signed an accord in February allowing the ex-Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the US-led military alliance. The move came after a deal with Greece ended a long dispute over the country’s name. The European Commission formally recommended in May that North Macedonia should start negotiations to join the EU.

“We expect… that the EU will in October accept its decision about the date” for the start of EU accession talks, Reuters quoted Pendarovski as saying in Slovenia.

Pendarovski, who is on his first trip abroad after being elected in May, also expressed strong opposition to any border changes in the region.

