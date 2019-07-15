Merkel ‘respects’ von der Leyen’s decision to resign as defense minister

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she respected Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement she would resign as German defense minister.

Von der Leyen made the decision regardless of the outcome of a Tuesday vote in the European Parliament to decide on her appointment as European Commission head, Reuters reports.

She was nominated for that job by EU leaders earlier this month. “Regardless of the outcome, I will step down as Minister of Defence on Wednesday in order to serve Europe with all my strength,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“I respect this decision and it makes clear that Ursula von der Leyen has decided on a new stage of her life,” Merkel said.