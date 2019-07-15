 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OSCE’s Desir hopes court hearing in Kiev this week ‘will lead to release’ of journalist Vyshinsky

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 16:09
A rally in support of Kirill Vyshinsky, director of the Ukrainian office of the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, outside the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow, May 15, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

The OSCE's Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, tweeted on Monday that he hopes the upcoming court hearing in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on July 19 “will lead to the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky in Ukraine.”

The head of RIA Novosti's Ukraine portal's “lasting pre-trial detention is of serious concern,” Desir wrote. “I reiterate my call for his release in this decisive time.”

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in the east of Ukraine, and of committing high treason. He has been held in custody since.

The Kremlin hopes Vyshinsky “will be ultimately released,” TASS quoted its press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, as saying on Monday.

