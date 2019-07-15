 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

New Greek govt plans to reinforce borders

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 16:16
Get short URL
New Greek govt plans to reinforce borders
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

The new Greek government underscored on Monday its intention to reinforce the country’s borders, as a visiting EU official noted an uptick in the number of refugees crossing from Turkey.

The plan involves better use of European Frontex border forces and reinforced coastguard patrols with upgraded equipment, the government said.

The statement coincides with a visit by EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. Athens said it had set improved living conditions for refugees and migrants as a priority.

Officials have also vowed to speed up the asylum process for migrants and refugees and restart deportations to neighboring Turkey despite renewed tension between the two NATO members, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies