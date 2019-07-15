New Greek govt plans to reinforce borders

The new Greek government underscored on Monday its intention to reinforce the country’s borders, as a visiting EU official noted an uptick in the number of refugees crossing from Turkey.

The plan involves better use of European Frontex border forces and reinforced coastguard patrols with upgraded equipment, the government said.

The statement coincides with a visit by EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. Athens said it had set improved living conditions for refugees and migrants as a priority.

Officials have also vowed to speed up the asylum process for migrants and refugees and restart deportations to neighboring Turkey despite renewed tension between the two NATO members, AP said.