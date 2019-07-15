 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand’s PM declares end of military rule, transfer to ‘normal democracy’

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 12:55 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 15:00
Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha formally resigned as the head of Thailand's military government on Monday, saying the country would now function as a normal democracy after five years of military rule. Prayuth stays on as PM with the backing of pro-military parties in parliament and a military-appointed upper house.

In a televised address, Prayuth said military rule had brought success in many areas, from fixing the problem of illegal fishing to tackling human trafficking, Reuters reports.

The former army chief, who seized power in a 2014 coup, said the intervention then had been necessary to restore order after six months of street protests and violent clashes.

“Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected,” Prayuth said.

