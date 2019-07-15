 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Yemen’s warring sides meet ‘aboard UN vessel’ over port city Hodeida

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 12:14 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 14:25
Get short URL
Yemen’s warring sides meet ‘aboard UN vessel’ over port city Hodeida
A ship is pictured at the Hodeida port, Yemen, May 14, 2019. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

Yemen’s warring sides have met for the first time in five months to discuss redeployment of forces from the flashpoint port city of Hodeida, AP reported.

The meeting took place late Sunday aboard a UN vessel, according to Wadah Dabish, a spokesman for the forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, head of the UN mission in Hodeida, led the meeting. Al-Masirah TV, run by rebel Houthis who are fighting government forces, also reported the talks.

Under a December ceasefire agreement, government forces and the Houthis were to re-deploy their forces from Hodeida. The government accuses the Houthis of sidestepping the truce deal by handing their positions over to allied fighters.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies