Yemen’s warring sides meet ‘aboard UN vessel’ over port city Hodeida

Yemen’s warring sides have met for the first time in five months to discuss redeployment of forces from the flashpoint port city of Hodeida, AP reported.

The meeting took place late Sunday aboard a UN vessel, according to Wadah Dabish, a spokesman for the forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, head of the UN mission in Hodeida, led the meeting. Al-Masirah TV, run by rebel Houthis who are fighting government forces, also reported the talks.

Under a December ceasefire agreement, government forces and the Houthis were to re-deploy their forces from Hodeida. The government accuses the Houthis of sidestepping the truce deal by handing their positions over to allied fighters.