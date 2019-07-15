 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish far-left party ends talks to form govt – PM Sanchez

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 11:25 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 12:27
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir / File Photo

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that far-left party Podemos had ended talks on forming a new government. The statement comes a week before he faces an investiture vote in parliament.

Sanchez’s Socialist party won 123 seats in early polls in April, but fell far short of an absolute majority in the 350-seat assembly. To be sworn in for another term, he will need the backing of Podemos, which won 42 seats, as well as that of several other smaller regional parties.

Sanchez faces a confidence vote in parliament on his bid to form a new government on July 23. He said Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias has “unilaterally broken” talks, as he has called for a vote by party members on that same day on whether to back the Socialists, AFP reports.

It is “a big smokescreen on the part of Iglesias to justify refusing my investiture,” Sanchez said.

