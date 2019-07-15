 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FSB detains 2 ISIS members in Rostov Region

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 10:16 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 11:21
Items which were used by Islamic State militants are seen at a museum opened by the Engineering Unit of Peshmerga forces in Erbil, Iraq, May 12, 2019. © Reuters / Azad Lashkari

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained two members of an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) cell in Rostov Region, the FSB said on Monday.

The suspects were detected when special services followed the ties of a terrorist cell which was neutralized in Rostov in April 2018.

The leader of the group opened fire with an automatic rifle on police officers near a village in Rodionovo-Nesvetai District of Rostov Region. An explosive device then exploded in his car, and he died on the spot, TASS reports, citing the statement.

Two more members of the terrorist group were detained in Rostov-on-Don, and during searches, explosives, detonators and ammunition were found, according to the FSB.

