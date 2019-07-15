FSB detains 2 ISIS members in Rostov Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained two members of an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) cell in Rostov Region, the FSB said on Monday.

The suspects were detected when special services followed the ties of a terrorist cell which was neutralized in Rostov in April 2018.

The leader of the group opened fire with an automatic rifle on police officers near a village in Rodionovo-Nesvetai District of Rostov Region. An explosive device then exploded in his car, and he died on the spot, TASS reports, citing the statement.

Two more members of the terrorist group were detained in Rostov-on-Don, and during searches, explosives, detonators and ammunition were found, according to the FSB.