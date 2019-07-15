Tehran may return to situation before nuclear deal ‘unless Europeans fulfill obligations’

Tehran will return to the situation before its nuclear deal with world powers unless European states fulfill their obligations, IRNA quoted the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying on Monday.

Iran insists the European countries must do more to guarantee it the economic benefits it was meant to receive in return for curbs to its nuclear program under the deal, which Washington abandoned last year.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday that despite the United States being Britain’s closest ally it disagreed on how to handle the Iran crisis, Reuters reported.

“Iran is still a good year away from developing a nuclear bomb. There is still some closing, but small window to keep the deal alive,” Hunt said before a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.