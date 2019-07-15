 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan claim of Pyongyang sanctions breach is ‘grave challenge’ – S. Korean president

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 07:21 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 07:38
South Korean President Moon Jae-In and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon / Pool

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said that Japan’s reported accusations that Seoul has violated international sanctions by exporting banned goods to North Korea posed a “grave challenge” to his country.

Speaking at a meeting with senior aides on Monday, Moon warned that Japan’s recent imposition of curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea would inflict greater damage on the Japanese economy. The president also urged Tokyo to return to talks.

Japan has tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment, citing “inadequate management” of sensitive items exported to South Korea.

The curbs were seen as a response to South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced laborers, Reuters said.

