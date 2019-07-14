 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Floods ravage western Greece after deadly storm in north kills 7

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 15:00
Get short URL
Floods ravage western Greece after deadly storm in north kills 7
Aftermath of heavy storms in Greece. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Floods have forced residents in western Greece to flee their homes, just days after seven people were killed in a separate storm that hit the northern part of the country.

Usually hot and dry during the summer, the bizarre weather has damaged roads near the cities of Nafpaktos and Patra, although no injuries or casualties have been reported.

However, many homes and shops in Nafpaktos have suffered from flooding, a fire service official told Reuters.

The floods come just days after seven people, including six tourists, were killed on Thursday when a violent storm struck northern Greece.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies