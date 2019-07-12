 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweden ‘not signing’ UN nuclear treaty – FM

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 16:21 Edited time: 12 Jul, 2019 17:41
Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom. © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz

Sweden will not sign a UN treaty calling for the ban of nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said in Stockholm on Friday. “The government will, as it stands now, not sign the convention on a prohibition of nuclear arms,” Wallstrom told reporters.

The UN treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) calls for the ban of “nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.” It was adopted by the UN General Assembly in July of 2017 with the approval of 122 countries, including that of Sweden.

While Stockholm had voted in favor, it also expressed concern about the lack of a clear definition in the treaty of which weapons would be covered, and how it would relate to other treaties, such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Wallstrom said.

Sweden will seek observer status, AFP quoted Wallstrom as saying. The minister added that her country remained committed to a world free of nuclear arms.

