Egyptian mediators in Gaza to call for calm between Palestinians, Israel

An Egyptian delegation has arrived in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to call for calm between Palestinian factions and Israel, AP reported.

Egyptian general intelligence officials arrived on Friday from Israel through the Erez crossing and headed to meetings with Hamas representatives, according to Palestinian officials.

The Gaza-Israel frontier has remained largely quiet since May, after the militant Hamas group and Israel ended their worst round of conflict in years.

However, Hamas warns Israel is avoiding an unofficial truce calling for easing restrictions and improving conditions in the impoverished enclave.