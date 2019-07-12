 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s SPD says in damning paper to EU peers von der Leyen is ‘inappropriate’ for Commission

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 12 Jul, 2019 15:21
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, July 4, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir / Pool / File Photo

Germany’s Social Democrats have circulated a damning paper to their European political group in which they call Ursula von der Leyen an “inadequate and inappropriate candidate” to lead the European Commission, Reuters reports.

The statement comes ahead of a vote on her nomination next week.

In the paper, the SPD listed von der Leyen’s policy and leadership “failures” as defense minister, highlighting a scandal over the awarding of contracts, her alienation of the army top brass and gaps in the military.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was the only EU leader to abstain in a vote last week on an EU top jobs package after she consulted the SPD, which rejected the deal.

