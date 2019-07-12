 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UN agencies urge return of EU countries’ search, rescue vessels into Mediterranean

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 10:41 Edited time: 12 Jul, 2019 13:37
Get short URL
UN agencies urge return of EU countries’ search, rescue vessels into Mediterranean
A Libyan Navy boat with migrants on board arrives at a naval base in Tripoli, Libya April 23, 2018. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny

The UN migration and refugee agencies have made a joint call for a “new approach” among countries to solve a migration crisis affecting Libya and the route across the Mediterranean toward Europe.

The International Organization for Migration and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees are urging a return of EU countries’ search and rescue vessels into the Mediterranean, AP reports.

The agencies are also seeking extra support for the Libyan coastguard so long as it does not return migrants to the instability-wracked country.

UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley said on Thursday that the agencies also want Libyan authorities to release people held in detention centers and have these “replaced with community-living or open centers.” The call follows airstrikes that killed dozens of migrants in a detention center in the town of Tajoura on July 3.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies