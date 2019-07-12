Xi urged Trump to ease N. Korea sanctions – Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump to ease sanctions on North Korea during their meeting in Japan last month, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Friday.

China has signed up for UN sanctions following North Korea’s repeated missile and nuclear tests. However, Beijing has also suggested sanctions could be eased to reward Pyongyang for good behavior.

Xi briefed Trump on China’s position on North Korea when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, according to Reuters.

China’s leader pushed the US side “to show flexibility and meet the North Koreans half way, including easing sanctions in due course,” Geng said.