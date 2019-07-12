 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Sudan military rulers, protesters to sign political deal on Saturday – AU envoy

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 08:55
Get short URL
Sudan military rulers, protesters to sign political deal on Saturday – AU envoy
A supporter of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, in Aprag village, 60 kilometers away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

A political transition agreement between Sudan’s military and a pro-democracy coalition is expected to be signed on Saturday, a top African Union diplomat, Mohammed el-Hassan Labat, said early Friday.

The transition agreement sets up a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized, AP said.

The announcement came just hours after the Sudanese military claimed it thwarted an attempted military coup. “Officers and soldiers from the army and National Intelligence and Security Service, some of them retired, were trying to carry out a coup,” General Jamal Omar said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies