S. Korea seeks US help in diplomatic row with Japan over high-tech exports

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 14:35 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 18:05
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting in New York City, July 20, 2018. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Seoul is seeking US help in a diplomatic row with fellow American ally Japan over its moves to tighten controls on high-tech exports, AP reports.

The government said on Thursday that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone. The diplomat conveyed Seoul’s view that Japan’s “undesirable” trade curbs could disrupt global supply chains and hurt trilateral cooperation among the countries.

The ministry says Pompeo expressed an “understanding” of South Korea’s position and agreed to help facilitate communication through diplomatic channels among Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of South Korea’s presidential National Security Office, arrived in Washington on Wednesday and said he would discuss the trade spat with Japan with US officials.

