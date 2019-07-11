Astana peace talks on Syria meeting to be held in early August – Moscow

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 11:45 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 17:56
UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen attends a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, April 26, 2019. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

The high-level Astana peace talks meeting on Syria will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan at the beginning of August, followed by a summit in Turkey, Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, said on Wednesday.

Representatives of Lebanon and Iraq will take part for the first time as observers, in the same status as Jordan, said Bogdanov, who is also the deputy foreign minister. “The Astana peace talks summit in Turkey will be held after the Nur-Sultan meeting.”

Speaking on the situation in the Idlib zone, “swarmed by tens of thousands of terrorists,” the diplomat said that the key task is to eliminate their presence from the Syrian territory, TASS reports.

Russia expects that the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee will be sped up after the visit of UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to Damascus, Bogdanov said.

