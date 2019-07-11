 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU may impose sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling – report

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 16:27 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 17:40
Get short URL
EU may impose sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling – report
A Turkish Petroleum Corporation engineer talks to media members on board the Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz at Dilovasi port in Kocaeli, Turkey, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

The EU is set to curb contacts and funding for Ankara in retaliation for what it calls Turkey’s “illegal” drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus, Reuters reported, citing a draft statement.

On Thursday, national envoys in Brussels were discussing a joint decision to punish Ankara over what the EU sees as Turkish interference with Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

However, as the bloc needs Turkey in matters such as security and migration, an EU diplomat said any future sanctions would be limited.

Turkey’s ruling AK Party spokesman said on Thursday that the sanctions against Ankara would be a huge mistake for the EU. “The EU should act on principles instead of taking the Greek Cypriot side,” he said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies