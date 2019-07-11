Russia preparing for possible US deployment of intermediate-range missiles – deputy FM

Russia is beginning to prepare for a potential deployment of US intermediate-range ground missiles, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the State Duma, the lower chamber of parliament, on Thursday.

“We have done everything possible to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty),” the diplomat said at a session on ensuring strategic stability. “However, our initiatives to address the concerns on both sides based on mutual transparency were rejected.”

“Now, we are starting to gear up for a potential deployment of US intermediate-range ground missiles,” TASS quoted him as saying. “The decisions on response measures are being implemented.”

Ryabkov also told MPs that Moscow expects to resolve disagreements with Washington over New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).