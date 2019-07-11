 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia preparing for possible US deployment of intermediate-range missiles – deputy FM

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 14:19
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Russia is beginning to prepare for a potential deployment of US intermediate-range ground missiles, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the State Duma, the lower chamber of parliament, on Thursday.

“We have done everything possible to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty),” the diplomat said at a session on ensuring strategic stability. “However, our initiatives to address the concerns on both sides based on mutual transparency were rejected.”

“Now, we are starting to gear up for a potential deployment of US intermediate-range ground missiles,” TASS quoted him as saying. “The decisions on response measures are being implemented.”

Ryabkov also told MPs that Moscow expects to resolve disagreements with Washington over New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

