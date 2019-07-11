 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya returning to Myanmar’s Rakhine

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 13:47 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 14:06
A Rohingya refugee boy walks in the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 8, 2019. © Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain

India has handed over 250 prefabricated houses it built in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The move is part of a broader effort to help tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to return.

A campaign by Myanmar’s military in response to insurgent attacks in 2017 drove 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. They live in squalid camps, fearing further persecution if they return.

An Indian official said the conditions had to be created for the Rohingyas’ return and India had started its $25 million development plan with a cluster of houses, Reuters reports.

Activists say that development projects in Rakhine will have little impact unless human rights issues are addressed.

