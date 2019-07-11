Tehran may cut nuclear commitments ‘strongly’ if Europe doesn’t keep promises – MP

If European countries do not meet their commitments under a nuclear deal then Iran will “strongly” take more steps to reduce its own obligations, according to Mojtaba Zolnour, the chairman of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy commission.

“In the event that Europe does not act on its commitments during the 60-day time span which we are currently in, Iran will take the third step strongly,” the senior parliamentarian was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying on Thursday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday there would be no negotiations with the United States as long as sanctions are in place, Reuters reports.