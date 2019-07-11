 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pyongyang to respond to S. Korea’s purchase of F-35 jets – ministry

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 08:05 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 11:01
Get short URL
Pyongyang to respond to S. Korea’s purchase of F-35 jets – ministry
A real-size mock of F-35 fighter jet is displayed at Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2018. © Reuters / Tim Kelly / File Photo

Pyongyang has slammed South Korea for purchasing high-tech US stealth fighters, AP reports. The warning on Thursday comes as North Korean and US officials are expected to resume nuclear negotiations shortly.

The Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang said it has “no other choice but to develop and test the special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in South Korea.”

It added that Seoul should abandon “the preposterous illusions” that an opportunity for improved inter-Korean ties would come if it follows the US.

South Korea is to buy 40 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin by 2021. The first batch of F-35s arrived in March.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies