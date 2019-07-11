Pyongyang to respond to S. Korea’s purchase of F-35 jets – ministry

Pyongyang has slammed South Korea for purchasing high-tech US stealth fighters, AP reports. The warning on Thursday comes as North Korean and US officials are expected to resume nuclear negotiations shortly.

The Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang said it has “no other choice but to develop and test the special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in South Korea.”

It added that Seoul should abandon “the preposterous illusions” that an opportunity for improved inter-Korean ties would come if it follows the US.

South Korea is to buy 40 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin by 2021. The first batch of F-35s arrived in March.