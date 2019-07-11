 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU Parliament to vote on Commission nominee von der Leyen on July 16

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 09:31 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 09:58
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The leaders of the EU’s political groupings on Thursday said the European Parliament would vote on Ursula von der Leyen’s nomination as head of the EU Commission on July 16, a spokesman said. The statement confirms an earlier plan to vote on the nomination.

Concerns over von der Leyen’s chances of obtaining the endorsement of the EU assembly had fed rumors that the vote could be delayed, Reuters reports.

The German defense minister made her pitch to EU lawmakers on Wednesday to become the next head of the bloc’s executive. Her promises to fight climate change were not enough for Green deputies who vowed to vote against her.

She may still win the support of the full parliament, but rejection by the Greens leaves her relying more on representatives from Eastern European states.

