EU Parliament to vote on Commission nominee von der Leyen on July 16

The leaders of the EU’s political groupings on Thursday said the European Parliament would vote on Ursula von der Leyen’s nomination as head of the EU Commission on July 16, a spokesman said. The statement confirms an earlier plan to vote on the nomination.

Concerns over von der Leyen’s chances of obtaining the endorsement of the EU assembly had fed rumors that the vote could be delayed, Reuters reports.

The German defense minister made her pitch to EU lawmakers on Wednesday to become the next head of the bloc’s executive. Her promises to fight climate change were not enough for Green deputies who vowed to vote against her.

She may still win the support of the full parliament, but rejection by the Greens leaves her relying more on representatives from Eastern European states.