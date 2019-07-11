Taiwan president leaves for US as China opposes Tsai Ing-wen’s transit

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen left for the US on Thursday on a trip that has angered Beijing, warning that democracy “must be defended.” China has called on Washington not to allow Tsai to travel there on her overseas tour.

Tsai will go to New York on her way to visit four Caribbean allies, and then is expected to stop in Denver on the way back.

The US State Department has said there had been no change in the US “One-China” policy, under which Washington officially recognizes Beijing and not Taipei, while assisting Taiwan, Reuters reports.

The US this week approved an arms sale worth an estimated $2.2 billion for Taiwan, despite Chinese criticism of the deal.