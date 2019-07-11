 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Taiwan president leaves for US as China opposes Tsai Ing-wen’s transit

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 07:14 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 09:02
Get short URL
Taiwan president leaves for US as China opposes Tsai Ing-wen’s transit
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen left for the US on Thursday on a trip that has angered Beijing, warning that democracy “must be defended.” China has called on Washington not to allow Tsai to travel there on her overseas tour.

Tsai will go to New York on her way to visit four Caribbean allies, and then is expected to stop in Denver on the way back.

The US State Department has said there had been no change in the US “One-China” policy, under which Washington officially recognizes Beijing and not Taipei, while assisting Taiwan, Reuters reports.

The US this week approved an arms sale worth an estimated $2.2 billion for Taiwan, despite Chinese criticism of the deal.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies