Serbian defense minister banned from Kosovo, denounces its leaders as ‘liars’

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:57 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 17:24
Members of Kosovo security police are seen during the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in Kosovo, in Pristina, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Florion Goga

Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says he has been banned from entering Kosovo, denouncing its leaders as “liars,” AP reports.

Vulin said on Wednesday that he and military personnel from Belgrade’s military hospital wanted to visit Kosovo Serbs who live in the north of the breakaway Serbian province.

Last week, Kosovo temporarily banned Serbian officials from entering the territory, saying they will reverse that position when Belgrade recognizes Kosovo’s statehood.

President Aleksandar Vucic said on July 3 that Serbia is using “alternative” mountain tracks to send goods to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo to avoid having to pay a 100 percent import tax, according to Reuters.

