Thailand’s king endorses new civilian cabinet weeks after disputed election

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:15 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 17:20
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha / File Photo

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a new civilian cabinet of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday, 108 days after a disputed election and following wrangling between parties in the one-time coup leader’s coalition.

Prayuth, the former army chief and junta leader who first seized power in 2014, was chosen as PM by military-appointed senators and legislators after the election, under a system his opponents said was unfair.

The most important jobs all went to members of the former junta. However, some key economic portfolios went to the 19 parties Prayuth had to bring on board to give him a slim majority in the lower house of parliament, Reuters said. Critics say the lineup showed the military had failed to keep its promise to clean up politics.

