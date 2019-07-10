 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi Kurdistan gets new govt, key post of oil minister unassigned

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 15:10 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:36
Members of the Parliament vote to nominate Masrour Barzani for Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, in Erbil, Iraq, July 10, 2019. © Reuters / Azad Lashkari

A new regional government came to power on Wednesday in Iraqi Kurdistan. The key post of oil minister remained unassigned and is therefore de facto managed by new Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Barzani was appointed premier nearly a month ago by his cousin Nechirvan Barzani, who had served as PM for seven years before he was elected president in June. Masrour Barzani is the son of veteran Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who remains a crucial powerbroker in the autonomous region.

On Wednesday, 88 of the regional government’s 111-member body granted a vote of confidence to 21 new ministers.

Masrour Barzani, sworn in as regional PM on Wednesday, told Reuters that under his leadership, the Kurdistan regional government’s focus would be to establish a “strong and constructive” relationship with Baghdad, leaving the question of independence aside for now.

