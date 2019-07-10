Top Russian, NATO generals meet in Baku to discuss security issues

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has held a meeting with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

They exchanged views “on European and global security, ways to prevent incidents between Russia and NATO, and the prospects for resuming dialogue between military experts,” according to the statement.

Gerasimov and Wolters also discussed “the fight against terrorism and maritime piracy, the situations in Afghanistan and Syria.”

On June 3, Gerasimov held a telephone conversation with Wolters, who had been appointed as Supreme Allied Commander Europe in early May.