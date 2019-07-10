 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Top Russian, NATO generals meet in Baku to discuss security issues

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 15:23 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:18
Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has held a meeting with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

They exchanged views “on European and global security, ways to prevent incidents between Russia and NATO, and the prospects for resuming dialogue between military experts,” according to the statement.

Gerasimov and Wolters also discussed “the fight against terrorism and maritime piracy, the situations in Afghanistan and Syria.”

On June 3, Gerasimov held a telephone conversation with Wolters, who had been appointed as Supreme Allied Commander Europe in early May.

