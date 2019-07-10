 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Unprecedented emergency’: S. Korean president warns of prolonged export row with Japan

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 14:51 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 15:11
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon / Pool

President Moon Jae-in told top business leaders on Wednesday that Japan’s restrictions on exports of chemicals crucial to the South Korean tech sector had caused an “unprecedented emergency.”

Last week, Tokyo said it would stop the expedited shipment of compounds used by major firms in the manufacture of microchips and smartphones, increasing long-simmering tensions over the use of forced labor during World War II.

Moon on Wednesday met executives from several companies to discuss the crisis, telling them the decision by Tokyo was intended to damage South Korea’s economy, AFP reports.

Our government “is doing its best to solve the matter diplomatically,” he said at the presidential office in Seoul. “We cannot rule out the situation will be prolonged.”

