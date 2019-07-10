 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UN, Syria close to agreeing constitutional committee, envoy Pedersen says

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 14:35 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 14:43
Get short URL
UN, Syria close to agreeing constitutional committee, envoy Pedersen says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow, July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

The United Nations is close to agreement with Syria on establishing a constitutional committee, the UN Secretary General’s Syria envoy Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The UN wants to convene the committee as a next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the war in Syria. However,  there has been no agreement so far on who should be on it.

Pedersen said in Moscow on July 4 he expected that the list of members of the Syrian constitutional committee would be formed soon. He said that he would hold meetings with the Syrian government and opposition in order to ensure this.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies