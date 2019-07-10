UN, Syria close to agreeing constitutional committee, envoy Pedersen says

The United Nations is close to agreement with Syria on establishing a constitutional committee, the UN Secretary General’s Syria envoy Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The UN wants to convene the committee as a next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the war in Syria. However, there has been no agreement so far on who should be on it.

Pedersen said in Moscow on July 4 he expected that the list of members of the Syrian constitutional committee would be formed soon. He said that he would hold meetings with the Syrian government and opposition in order to ensure this.