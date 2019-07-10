Global media watchdog slams Pakistani curbs on 3 TV channels

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has slammed Pakistani authorities over the removal of three television channels from the airwaves.

The statement from the global media watchdog comes days after AbbTakk TV, 24 News, and Capital TV all had their broadcasts cut, after screening a press conference with opposition leader Maryam Nawaz.

Authorities in Islamabad say the channels were unavailable due to “technical issues,” while RSF described the outage as an act of “brazen censorship.”

Nawaz is the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif who is currently behind bars for corruption. Her press conference featured a judge claiming he had been blackmailed into convicting the former premier, AFP reported.