 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US should support Moscow’s efforts against Nazi glorification – Russian ambassador

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 12:11 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 12:16
Get short URL
US should support Moscow’s efforts against Nazi glorification – Russian ambassador
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2019. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

The US should support Russia’s efforts directed against the glorification of Nazism, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has said. Moscow annually submits a draft UN resolution against glorification of Nazism, but the US and Ukraine keep voting against it, the diplomat wrote in an article for the National Interest magazine.

“It is deeply disappointing that neo-Nazi organizations ‘hiding’ behind the First Amendment in the US freely operate and erect monuments to ‘heroes’ of ethnic cleansings, Nazi collaborators involved in the Holocaust,” he said.

“We cannot but remember the victims of the bloodiest war in the entire human history. It claimed the lives of 27 million people in the Soviet Union alone,” the ambassador noted.

Russia has always reacted strongly to attempts to rewrite history and glorify Nazism and will continue to do so, Antonov said. Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over the Nazi Germany.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies