US should support Moscow’s efforts against Nazi glorification – Russian ambassador

The US should support Russia’s efforts directed against the glorification of Nazism, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has said. Moscow annually submits a draft UN resolution against glorification of Nazism, but the US and Ukraine keep voting against it, the diplomat wrote in an article for the National Interest magazine.

“It is deeply disappointing that neo-Nazi organizations ‘hiding’ behind the First Amendment in the US freely operate and erect monuments to ‘heroes’ of ethnic cleansings, Nazi collaborators involved in the Holocaust,” he said.

“We cannot but remember the victims of the bloodiest war in the entire human history. It claimed the lives of 27 million people in the Soviet Union alone,” the ambassador noted.

Russia has always reacted strongly to attempts to rewrite history and glorify Nazism and will continue to do so, Antonov said. Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over the Nazi Germany.