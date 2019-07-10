 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU Commission nominee von der Leyen is open to W. Balkan states, hopes Britain will remain

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 11:40 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 11:54
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, July 4, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir / File Photo

The nominee for the position of the EU’s next chief executive said on Wednesday that she hoped Britain would not quit the bloc, and also urged EU governments to keep a membership path open for the Western Balkans.

Ursula von der Leyen hopes to be confirmed as president of the European Commission. “I still hope you will remain,” she told a hearing in the European Parliament ahead of a vote on her nomination next week. She added, however, that the UK “must sort its side of things on Brexit.”

Making her pitch in Brussels, von der Leyen promised to European lawmakers to focus on promoting the rule of law, competitiveness, digitalization, and fight against climate change, Reuters reports.

