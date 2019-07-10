 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 07:20 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:54
Tehran welcomes France’s efforts to save nuclear deal – spokesman
French President Emmanuel Macron waves at reporters at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 9, 2019. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

Tehran welcomes French efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. The statement comes as French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser visits Tehran for talks.

The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, welcomed France’s role in reducing tension and implementing the accord, IRNA reported. “The French are part of efforts… to keep the nuclear deal alive,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s top diplomatic adviser, is visiting Iran to try to meet Iranian officials as tensions rise between Tehran and the US, Reuters reports.

