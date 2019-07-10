Tehran welcomes France’s efforts to save nuclear deal – spokesman

Tehran welcomes French efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. The statement comes as French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser visits Tehran for talks.

The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, welcomed France’s role in reducing tension and implementing the accord, IRNA reported. “The French are part of efforts… to keep the nuclear deal alive,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s top diplomatic adviser, is visiting Iran to try to meet Iranian officials as tensions rise between Tehran and the US, Reuters reports.