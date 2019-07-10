 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Australia to hold Aboriginal constitutional recognition referendum ‘within 3 years’

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:28 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:32
Get short URL
Australia to hold Aboriginal constitutional recognition referendum ‘within 3 years’
People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, January 26, 2019. © Reuters / Stefica Nicol Bikes

Australia will hold a referendum on recognizing Aboriginal people in the constitution within three years, the minister for indigenous affairs said on Wednesday.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders lived on the land for tens of thousands of years prior to British colonization. They make up roughly three percent of the population today, but remain by far the most disadvantaged community. The campaign to include them in the constitution has stirred a heated debate in Canberra.

Last week, PM Scott Morrison agreed to work with the opposition Labor Party, clearing a path for Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt to promise a constitutional referendum on the issue within the three-year term of the current parliament, AFP reported.

Wyatt, who in May became the first Aboriginal Australian to hold the indigenous affairs portfolio, said the question put forward to Australians for a vote must be carefully crafted.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies