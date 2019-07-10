 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin sees no progress on exchange of detained individuals between Russia, Ukraine – spokesman

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:07 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:11
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. © Reuters / TASS Host Photo Agency / Valery Sharifulin / Pool

There has been no progress regarding the exchange of detained individuals between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“The issue is discussed by the Contact Group [on eastern Ukraine], but for now we see that there are no results,” he told reporters. When asked whether talks on detainees were conducted at other levels, Peskov answered in the negative, TASS said.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned Moscow’s appeals to Kiev and the subsequent diplomatic notes on the issue. “Nothing else has happened so far,” he said.

