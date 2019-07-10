Kremlin sees no progress on exchange of detained individuals between Russia, Ukraine – spokesman

There has been no progress regarding the exchange of detained individuals between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“The issue is discussed by the Contact Group [on eastern Ukraine], but for now we see that there are no results,” he told reporters. When asked whether talks on detainees were conducted at other levels, Peskov answered in the negative, TASS said.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned Moscow’s appeals to Kiev and the subsequent diplomatic notes on the issue. “Nothing else has happened so far,” he said.