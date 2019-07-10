US sanctions are ‘assault on Lebanon & parliament’ – speaker Berri

New US sanctions against Hezbollah officials, including two Lebanese lawmakers, amount to an assault on parliament and the country, parliament speaker Nabih Berri said in Beirut on Wednesday.

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on three top officials from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Tuesday. They include two members of Lebanon’s parliament and a security official who coordinates between Hezbollah and Lebanon’s security agencies, Reuters said.

“It is an assault on the parliament and as a result an assault on all of Lebanon,” Berri, the head of Hezbollah’s ally the Amal party, said.