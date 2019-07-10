 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US sanctions are ‘assault on Lebanon & parliament’ – speaker Berri

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 09:43
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, March 22, 2019. © Reuters / Jim Young / Pool

New US sanctions against Hezbollah officials, including two Lebanese lawmakers, amount to an assault on parliament and the country, parliament speaker Nabih Berri said in Beirut on Wednesday.

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on three top officials from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Tuesday. They include two members of Lebanon’s parliament and a security official who coordinates between Hezbollah and Lebanon’s security agencies, Reuters said.

“It is an assault on the parliament and as a result an assault on all of Lebanon,” Berri, the head of Hezbollah’s ally the Amal party, said.

