Turkey says EU ‘isn’t impartial mediator’ in Cyprus drilling dispute

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 09:40
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz, with the Osmangazi bridge in the background, is pictured at Dilovasi port in the western city of Kocaeli, Turkey, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkey has rejected EU condemnation of its efforts to drill for gas in waters off the coast of Cyprus, and says the bloc cannot be considered an impartial mediator for the divided island, AP reports.

Ankara will press ahead with efforts to safeguard Turkish Cypriots’ rights until they are included in the island’s decision-making mechanisms, including those concerning the sharing of the island’s resources, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Cyprus says Turkey is encroaching in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights, and the EU has threatened sanctions.

The second Turkish vessel, ‘Yavuz,’ has sailed to an area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast.

