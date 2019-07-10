Turkey says EU ‘isn’t impartial mediator’ in Cyprus drilling dispute

Turkey has rejected EU condemnation of its efforts to drill for gas in waters off the coast of Cyprus, and says the bloc cannot be considered an impartial mediator for the divided island, AP reports.

Ankara will press ahead with efforts to safeguard Turkish Cypriots’ rights until they are included in the island’s decision-making mechanisms, including those concerning the sharing of the island’s resources, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Cyprus says Turkey is encroaching in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights, and the EU has threatened sanctions.

The second Turkish vessel, ‘Yavuz,’ has sailed to an area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast.