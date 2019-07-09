Britain to extend Mali security mission by six months – ministry

Britain plans to extend its involvement in France’s security mission in Mali and neighboring countries by at least six more months, until June 2020, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

It has been supporting French forces with three Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and 100 security personnel since July 2018.

Parts of northern Mali remain beyond the control of security forces and violence has spread to other areas of country, AFP has reported.

“It is right that we extend our commitment to the counter-terror operation in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger,” Secretary of State for Defence Penny Mordaunt said.

Around 20 European nations have a military presence in the west African region. Some are involved in the regional UN peacekeeping force, known as MINUSMA.