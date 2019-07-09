Greece’s new cabinet sworn in after New Democracy party’s win

Greece’s new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, two days after conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won early elections.

The new government, which was sworn in by Athens Archbishop Ieronymos, relies heavily on experienced politicians who have served in previous governments. It also includes non-politician technocrats considered experts in their fields, AP said.

Mitsotakis appointed Christos Staikouras to the crucial post of finance minister. The economist and engineer served as deputy minister in a previous government.

The new foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, held previous cabinet positions in the ministries of development, defense and public order.