Greece’s new cabinet sworn in after New Democracy party’s win

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 11:35 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 14:30
Greece's new cabinet sworn in after New Democracy party's win
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives with his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis to the Presidential Palace to attend a swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of his government in Athens, Greece, July 9, 2019.

Greece’s new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, two days after conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won early elections.

The new government, which was sworn in by Athens Archbishop Ieronymos, relies heavily on experienced politicians who have served in previous governments. It also includes non-politician technocrats considered experts in their fields, AP said.

Mitsotakis appointed Christos Staikouras to the crucial post of finance minister. The economist and engineer served as deputy minister in a previous government.

The new foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, held previous cabinet positions in the ministries of development, defense and public order.

